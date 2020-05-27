Memorial Day exists to honor members of the armed forces who gave the ultimate sacrifice, not the selfish people who choose to pervert the meaning of freedom for their own selfish needs at the expense of the rest of us.
North Carolina is in the process of reopening. God bless Gov. Cooper, who is trying to do this in a safe way to protect all citizens.
It may interest you to know that North Carolina reported the highest single day of new virus cases the day after we went into Phase Two.
To the so-called “freedom” marchers: Why do others have to pay with their lives so you can go to the movies or get a haircut now instead of a month from now?
Someone paying with their lives to satisfy your need to have what you want now instead of waiting a little bit is rather extreme.
What happened to all human lives matter, or is your life the only one that matters?
Freedom marches grow up.
Media, please don’t give these people airtime.
They don’t deserve it.
They are doing a grave disservice to the entire community!
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
