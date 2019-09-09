The problem with Paul Camp’s letter of Aug. 19 is that it doesn’t say what he thinks it says, and George Kiorpes (Aug. 25)went off on his own tangent instead of concentrating on the balderdash that Camp did write.
Camp mentions two sentences of Rep. Cummings, but his quotation is only one sentence, quoting three words of Rep. Cummings, from a news article. Camp says that “(Cummings) thinks white supremacy is one of the nation’s real problems.” Well, of course it is, and Cummings said so civilly, without denigrating white supremacists, a thankless task.
Camp expands his lack of understanding with an irrelevancy about “half the voters in the nation.” Camp likely thinks this refers to our president’s supporters, but Trump didn’t receive half the popular votes, did receive some non Euro-American votes, and has consistently been supported by less than half of Americans since. Cummings never mentioned Trump by name or title.
I don’t know what percentage of Euro-Americans are white supremacists, but I suspect that there are way too many “I’m not a racist, but ...” Euro-Americans who don’t realize how racist they sound when they try to talk their way out of holes of their own digging.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
