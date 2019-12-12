In responding to my Nov. 29 letter (“Do Trump supporters want him to be king?”), Tom Imbus wrote that my comment about it being time for Trump supporters to decide whether they wanted a democracy or a monarchy was to shame Trump supporters (letter, “You don’t like Trump? Which Dem is better?” Dec. 3).
My comment was related to Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s statement that God had ordained Trump to be president.
I noted in my letter that monarchs have historically claimed the same as the basis for their right to power.
Our Founders fought the American Revolution to form a democracy.
It was not my intent to shame anyone, but to have readers reflect and think about what kind of leader they want.
So, Mr. Imbus, what is your position on Perry’s statement?
I do agree that Hillary Clinton’s comment about “deplorables” was not OK.
I also agree with Mr. Imbus that positive persuasion works better than hostile confrontations.
In fact, I would encourage him to pass on to President Trump and his advocates that they should practice positive persuasion instead of their strategy of diversion, distorting facts and hostile rhetoric toward those who disagree, which is only intended to stir and inflame anger and divisiveness.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
No way Jose. He stated “Yet it seems if Perry AND (my emphasis) Trump supporters like the idea of a monarch who is above the law.” Trump voter shaming pure and simple. FWIW, I don’t care what Perry said.
Glad we could agree on a few points. I’ve yet to see a liberal letter writer nor commenter indicate which candidates they prefer and specifically why. Still waiting.....
