Pressure grows for Trump transcript; he says will clear him (copy)

President Donald Trump meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly Monday.

 Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Fox News recently took its poster boy, President Trump, to task for lying about Hurricane Dorian, Russian meddling, crowd sizes, the Wall, etc.

Add cheating on his wives, affairs with shady ladies, reporting taxes, the NRA, avoiding the draft, etc.. You now have a broader picture of what sort of person our president is.

Oh, and throw in his outrageous statements about undocumented Bahamans not being welcome in the United States (knowing full well most of them lost EVERYTHING) and that must makes them “very bad people.” You know, murderers and rapists, just like the Mexicans!

The man is heartless and uncaring, except about himself and no one else. His simplistic (and often foul-mouthed) views on domestic and foreign issues are downright scary but he’s discovered the use of a Sharpie can cure just about anything.

Impeachment long past due! Remember this post when you go to vote in the 2020 elections.

Herb Stark

Mooresville

