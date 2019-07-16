No elected or appointed government official should have the right to:
- Tell more than 10,000 lies to the American public.
- Treat human beings like animals (at the border and otherwise).
- Act like a child/bully with threats and name-calling.
- Attempt to overrule the Supreme Court.
- Refuse to turn over his/her tax returns.
- Hob-nob with dictators.
- Suggest election meddling to foreign powers.
- Publicly criticize our Justice Department.
- Refuse to vote on bills brought by the House or Senate.
No Democrat, independent or Republican. Ever!
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro