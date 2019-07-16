Trump calls on GOP to oppose House condemnation of tweets (copy)

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House Tuesday.

 Alex Brandon

No elected or appointed government official should have the right to:

  • Tell more than 10,000 lies to the American public.
  • Treat human beings like animals (at the border and otherwise).
  • Act like a child/bully with threats and name-calling.
  • Attempt to overrule the Supreme Court.
  • Refuse to turn over his/her tax returns.
  • Hob-nob with dictators.
  • Suggest election meddling to foreign powers.
  • Publicly criticize our Justice Department.
  • Refuse to vote on bills brought by the House or Senate.

No Democrat, independent or Republican. Ever!

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

