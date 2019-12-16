As the impeachment process begins to conclude it seems to me that there are two issues that should help all of us focus on the essentials. The first is what did the president do and why did he do it? This is about the president — nobody else and nothing else.
The second is ask ourselves this question: If Barack Obama had done exactly what this president did, would we choose to impeach and remove?
I suspect that if we were honest with ourselves, this debacle would be concluded amicably.
Fred Cholette
Greensboro
