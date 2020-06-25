You might remember Dan Patrick. Back in March and April, when the Northeast was being ravaged by COVID-19, his state was barely being touched.
I wonder if that’s why Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, espoused some wacky death panel ideas while speaking to Tucker Carlson on March 24:
“I am living smart, listening to the president, the CDC guidelines, like all people should, but I am not living in fear of COVID-19. What I’m living in fear of is what’s happening to this country. And you know, Tucker, no one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”
In short, Mr. Patrick was suggesting that the over-70 crowd should just pack it in for the good of the nation. But now, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: “COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in the state of Texas, and it must be corralled.”
So where is Dan Patrick and what’s on his mind now, given that Texas is being ravaged?
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
