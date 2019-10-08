Impeachment standoff: Trump sees ‘hoax,’ Dems a stonewall (copy) (copy)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 2.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The Democrats say they are the loving, tolerant, caring party of the people.

Sounds like something I would like to be part of, but before I do, I would like to know the requirements. The only ones I’ve found so far is that you have to hate Trump with all your heart, be willing to let newborns die, and hate everything America stands for.

To be a Democrat, I’d need to know if they have a list of whom among my fellow Americans to boycott, harass, shame, attack, silence and destroy because they have different ideals. Which lies and conspiracy theories do I push?

But I know they will welcome me with open arms, hugs and kisses because I am an American. The only flaw on my 74-year record is that I voted for Trump once.

David Burke

Greensboro

