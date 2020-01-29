Quoted from a Washington Post article:
“If the president delayed aid to extract a favor from Ukraine’s government, that not only would have undermined our policy, but it also would have fallen outside of his legal authority as chief executive and violated federal election laws.
“He could have delayed the aid to further policy objectives. He could have, pursuant to the Impoundment Act, asked for the funds to be redirected. He could not, however, legally, direct congressionally appropriated funds to achieve personal political ends.”
That is what the first article of impeachment addresses. Should a president be allowed to do that? How can Republicans legally shut down witnesses and documents where there is such a smoking gun? That should be the question that is being asked by everyone in America and that is the second article of impeachment: obstruction of Congress.
None can be naïve enough to believe that Republicans will ever have the good conscience to break with their party leader to vote for impeachment but the public needs full transparency regarding Trump’s actions. Hopefully, if that is allowed to happen, he will be defeated at the polls in 2020.
If not, there should be prayers for society as that would signal a much larger problem than Donald John Trump: Do American citizens no longer value integrity, trust and competence in their elected leaders?
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Hopefully, if that is allowed to happen, he will be defeated at the polls in 2020."
Go for it! That's the reason for this impeachment sham. The Democrats know they have 2 socialists, one who claimed she was Native-American for years, and a senile DC lifer running and know that none of them are electable. This impeachment sham is their last and only chance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.