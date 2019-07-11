I’ve been reading that presidential candidates have released their tax returns, but I can’t find them online. I’d especially like to know how much of their own income and wealth they voluntarily contribute to accomplish the things they talk about. I don’t mean “advocacy” but to agencies that perform real services for those in need. Perhaps you know where I can find the returns, because I’ve had no luck.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Editor’s note: Thus far, 12 Democrats have released their tax returns. The New York Times and CNN offer some of the details on their websites.

