Westboro Baptist Church protests (copy)

A Westboro Baptist Church member holds signs at Guilford College in Greensboro on Nov. 18.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

I comment about the recent unfortunate visit to the city by execrable members of Westboro Baptist Church (“ ‘Rabid hate group’ Westboro Baptist came to Greensboro. So did the counter protesters ...” Nov. 19).

To recap, these “Christians” go around spreading good will such as disrupting funerals of our war dead.

All I can say is that my father, a retired Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel, died on April 5, 2014. My life was in turmoil until his burial locally a week later; how I functioned during this time I know not.

No veteran, especially a combat veteran, or veteran’s family should have to worry about protestors striking when the family is most vulnerable.

I gave little thought to Westboro disrupting his burial; thank God our family was so low on the radar that we got a pass from Westboro’s despicable activities. If I had had to worry about them intruding on perhaps the saddest time of my life, I do not know what I would have done. If they disrupt my own funeral, I will find a way to return from the dead to extract revenge.

I cannot understand why some organization does not use the “what is good for the goose is good for the gander” principle and disrupt church services at Westboro’s own church.

Charles A. Jones

Greensboro

The writer is a retired Marine Corps Reserve colonel.

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments