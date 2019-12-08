Did anyone else get a whiff of it?
While the “Democrats Only” impeachment inquiry took place, there was a distinctive odor.
We got a whiff of how Hunter Biden, a cocaine abusing American who had an adulterous affair with his dead widow’s wife, managed to have a $50,000 a month job with Burisma.
The company is owned by a corrupt oligarch who at one time had full control of Ukraine’s petroleum permits and then awarded the good ones to his own company. He now lives in exile. So the question is, what unique Hunter Biden qualities caused Burisma to want him on its board?
He had no energy background and no language skills. Just the last name Biden. And when then-Vice President Joe Biden held up $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine until the prosecutor was fired (still on YouTube), was that to protect son Hunter while continuing to work for the exiled oligarch’s company?
Impeachment-thirsty House Democrats now call a quid pro quo like Vice President Biden’s both bribery and extortion, but only when applied to Trump’s actions. Was corruption going on in Ukraine during the last administration? Smells like it.
Jim Lumsden
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yeah, this sounds like a whole brunch of Breitbart fantasy you're posting here, letter writer. But let me tell you what really stinks to high heaven. Saudi pilot training here guns down American service people and Trump is so quick to come to Saudi's defense. He knows where his paycheck comes from. You need to get your allegiances in order, sir. Are you an American who believes in the Constitution and democracy? Or are you a Trumpist? Because it's pretty clear you can't be both. Right, comrade?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.