Did anyone else get a whiff of it?

While the “Democrats Only” impeachment inquiry took place, there was a distinctive odor.

We got a whiff of how Hunter Biden, a cocaine abusing American who had an adulterous affair with his dead widow’s wife, managed to have a $50,000 a month job with Burisma.

The company is owned by a corrupt oligarch who at one time had full control of Ukraine’s petroleum permits and then awarded the good ones to his own company. He now lives in exile. So the question is, what unique Hunter Biden qualities caused Burisma to want him on its board?

He had no energy background and no language skills. Just the last name Biden. And when then-Vice President Joe Biden held up $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine until the prosecutor was fired (still on YouTube), was that to protect son Hunter while continuing to work for the exiled oligarch’s company?

Impeachment-thirsty House Democrats now call a quid pro quo like Vice President Biden’s both bribery and extortion, but only when applied to Trump’s actions. Was corruption going on in Ukraine during the last administration? Smells like it.

Jim Lumsden

Greensboro

