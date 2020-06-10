Congregation seems to lack understanding
The photo on the front page of the May 11 News & Record shows the congregation of Providence Church Greensboro being led in prayer by their pastor. I hope he was praying for forgiveness for stupidity! Everyone was standing right next to each other (unmasked), despite the governor’s Phase 1 stipulation that “services can be held outdoors if congregants remain 6 feet apart.”
What part of that sentence don’t these inconsiderate people understand?
Jim Ertner
Greensboro
Use of euphemism
is alarming choice
I think the part of Dr. Ronald McIrvin’s rebuttal to Lewis Pitts (“Compensation unwarranted in Marcus Smith’s death. He was responsible for his actions,” May 10), on compensation for Marcus Smith’s family, that alarmed and disturbed me the most, was his choice of wording in this sentence: “... led to the use of the RIPP Hobble restraining mechanism.” This is like when we use the euphemism “a meat processing plant” when it’s actually a slaughter house. The man was tied up like a hog in such an inhuman and medically untenable position that he was asphyxiated.
So Dr. McIrvin, with your choice of words, were you trying to protect us, or yourself?
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro
School bonds are worthy of support
We do not have children or grandchildren in the Guilford County school system, but we heartily support the school board’s request for the $1.6 billion project to redress the decades of deferred maintenance of our Guilford County schools. As I listen to parents talk about children being sick and employees who get to work at 6 a.m. in an environment that is already at 80 degrees, it is clear: it can’t wait any longer.
I realize that it is a hard time to ask voters to support a bond, but if someone told me that my home had mildew and mold that was making my children sick, I would beg and borrow — (probably not steal!) — I would do whatever it took to take care of that problem.
The county commissioners and school board took 18 months and almost $1 million assessing exactly what needs to be done. Interest rates will be lower now and this community will need economic stimulus to get back on its feet.
We need bold leadership from the county commissioners. We need them to support the full $1.6 billion bond and give voters a chance in November to rise to the serious challenge we face.
Tricia De Beer
Greensboro
Wearing masks makes the world safer for all
There is increasing evidence that if 90 percent of people wore a mask of some kind in all public settings, the average number of new people infected by each currently infected person would drop below one and the corona pandemic would slowly but steadily decline.
If everyone wore masks in public, it would be much safer for stores to open. That fact makes it particularly puzzling that some of the same people who most support opening the economy are opposed to mask-wearing.
Masks make the wearer somewhat safer, but to an even greater extent, protect others. Accordingly, it is not, as some influential people on the internet have proposed, “cowardly” to wear a mask in public. On the contrary, wearing a mask is a way of doing the right thing for the health and welfare of others.
If you care about other people, you should wear a mask in public.
If you want the economy to be opened in as safe a manner as possible, you should wear a mask in public. It’s really that simple.
Robert Guttentag
Greensboro
Mayor Vaughan makes it a sad day
I’m so glad to say I’m a former Greensboro resident. The question is why doesn’t Mayor Nancy Vaughan protect the citizens who pay her salary? It looks like she is on the side of lawlessness.
It’s such a sad day for Greensboro and North Carolina.
Stephen Coe
Trinity
Greensboro protests have gone too far
To the protesters: While I do sympathize, have you ever thought that the protests regarding police just may hinder instead of help? What if your home was burglarized and the police couldn’t get to your house because of the crowds blocking roads, etc?
It’s gone too far. Perhaps it’s time to settle down now, pray, and put your energy to God, not anger. It doesn’t help anything. We hear you. Now settle down and know it’s all going to work out!
Sarah Ayers
Kernersville
