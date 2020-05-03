“Wedding Dreams Take a Detour” (April 21) was, sadly, an accurate overview of what’s happening. Due to circumstances beyond their control, engaged couples are forced to postpone or in some cases significantly downsize what they had hoped would be a great day surrounded by family and friends.
Our company produces The Carolina Weddings Show (the next one will be Aug. 16); we also run Triad Bridal Association. Accordingly, I am very familiar with the hardships facing caterers, DJs, florists, cake bakers, photographers, planners, venues, travel agents, etc. The vast majority of these people — your neighbors — run or are employed by small companies; many are sole proprietors.
This industry has been hurt as badly as any. With weddings (“gatherings”) essentially shut down, they are effectively out of business. Some face losing the businesses they have spent their lives building. The numbers? As each wedding typically involves 12-14 vendor companies, each of which puts four to five people to work, you can see the magnitude of the crisis.
Our governor and his staff are working hard, and communicating well. We hope they will choose to put people like these are put at the front of the line for an economic lifeline.
Don Freedman
Greensboro
