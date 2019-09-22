Yes, for a while there, we got very smart, bought electric cars, tiny Mazdas and Priuses, cars that produced very little pollution and got great mileage. Now what has happened? We’ve lost our smarts and got dumb again.
Now I see one woman driving a 12-passenger SUV, and a soccer field parking lot full of SUVs, all gas-guzzlers, huge and taking up too much space everywhere. After our intelligent turn we went anti-environment, and began driving huge machines again.
Someone’s making a lot of money. Not the buyers, but the makers — and why do we suddenly want them to become rich?
Oh, please be concerned for our home, for our Earth. And please keep your children and grandchildren in your minda and hearts. No more huge ones, people. Get smart and small again soon.
Gay Cheney
Browns Summit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.