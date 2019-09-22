On the Money Auto Deals (copy)
Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press

Yes, for a while there, we got very smart, bought electric cars, tiny Mazdas and Priuses, cars that produced very little pollution and got great mileage. Now what has happened? We’ve lost our smarts and got dumb again.

Now I see one woman driving a 12-passenger SUV, and a soccer field parking lot full of SUVs, all gas-guzzlers, huge and taking up too much space everywhere. After our intelligent turn we went anti-environment, and began driving huge machines again.

Someone’s making a lot of money. Not the buyers, but the makers — and why do we suddenly want them to become rich?

Oh, please be concerned for our home, for our Earth. And please keep your children and grandchildren in your minda and hearts. No more huge ones, people. Get smart and small again soon.

Gay Cheney

Browns Summit

