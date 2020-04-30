From early in his presidency, there has been a tendency among some political scientists, and journalists — even members of Congress — to not take Donald Trump’s pronouncements as president seriously enough. His rhetorical reach often exceeds his constitutional grasp, after all.
However, his recent sweeping claims of power under Article II — and his refusal to provide executive branch documents during the House impeachment hearings — should give us a big clue as to his likely behavior in the weeks leading up to the presidential election in November. And afterward.
He will have the backing of Attorney General Bill Barr, an evangelist for the “unitary executive theory,” which encourages the president to think there are no constitutional checks and balances that meaningfully restrain him. The 20th Amendment, for example.
It is not too early to contemplate worst-case scenarios that warrant vigilance. Given recent nationwide polling, with Trump slipping, one stands out: a challenge to the election results in court. Barr could petition the Supreme Court to intervene — in November — and expedite cases challenging the final count of presidential popular votes, in key battleground states, with enough electoral votes at stake to assure victory. Would the Roberts Supreme Court dare to intervene in such a political thicket? Who would play the role of Justice Scalia in Bush v. Gore ?
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
The writer is a retired political science professor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I remember speaking with a few far right wing loons who absolutely believed Obama would not cede the presidency after his second term. I assured them he would, and he did. If Trump loses the election to whoever Joe Biden’s VP pick is, he will cede power, rightfully so. It’s how our system has worked for a few centuries and will continue to do so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.