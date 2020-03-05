For me and my husband 2007 was terrifying. The rain seemed to stop in all of the counties in North Carolina.
A few voluntary restrictions were put into place, but soon almost all the counties were experiencing extreme or severe drought.
We were told to cut water consumption by 20% and to stop all non-essential water use.
The city of Greensboro had to look to other sources to make up for the depletion.
We had a well and watched as many people in the Triad lost theirs.
This gave me a real appreciation for clean water.
In 1969, a Time magazine photographer was taking pictures of the Cuyahoga River in Ohio. The water that was so filled with pollution that it burst into flames from the sparks of a passing train!
The photograph resulted in an article that ignited a national furor, instigating the passage of the Clean Water Act and giving birth to federal and environmental agencies.
The Trump administration has recently signed a regulation that will be a major blow to the Clean Water Act and will remove millions of miles of water from federal protection.
We deserve to have clean water. Trump prefers to help polluters get richer.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.