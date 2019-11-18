School sign (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Kudos the Guilford Education Alliance for its efforts to inform the community about the success of our public schools. I took part in the GEA’s 2019 Principal for a Day event at Greensboro College Middle College where I saw firsthand students learning from compassionate and thoughtful teachers.

I trust that Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners recognizes the value our public schools bring to the region by nurturing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, doctors, educators, artists and more — some of whom I met as “principal for a day.” And I certainly hope today’s students make their impact on our world by establishing their careers and families here in Guilford County.

But there’s no way to guarantee the ongoing success of our community without better investment in Guilford County Schools, where many buildings are in critical need of rehab and replacement over the coming decade to the tune of $1.5 billion. Let’s get to work creating the school system we want to see in 2030. We can start by increasing county funding next year for facility enhancements and educator salaries. Ramping up financial support for our public schools signals to young people that we are committed to their futures.

Eric Townsend

Greensboro

