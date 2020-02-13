With the unprecedented dysfunction in Washington, it is imperative that we send a strong congressperson to represent us. This is no time for inexperience and “I’ll-learn-on-the-job” enthusiasm. We need someone experienced in navigating complex and often multinational issues with poise, dignity and focus. If you haven’t yet met her, that perfectly describes Kathy Manning.
Her credentials are impeccable: a successful private law practice, countless leadership and community accomplishments, and chairing the largest Jewish charitable organization in the world, JFNA. Initiatives succeed or fail by the strength of the people behind them.
I’ve known Kathy for more than 30 years, and have worked with her in a variety of roles. In every situation, I have marveled at the extraordinary skill set she seems to so effortlessly employ, and in such a thoughtful and engaging manner. She listens, thinks things through and brings people together.
She is intelligent, level-headed and always fair. I believe it is these qualities that have made her so successful as a leader.
I trust Kathy Manning to represent me because I know she will undertake this role in the same way she does everything: with excellence and distinction.
Gary Fischer
Greensboro
