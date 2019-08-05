Sens. Burr and Tillis:
Innocent blood pools on the Senate floor. It drips from the hands of every U.S. senator who has taken the NRA’s red herring bait, which claims that Second Amendment fidelity precludes banning assault-style war weapons and their high-capacity magazines in civilian hands.
Absolutely not so! Furthermore, there are myriad legal, commonsense solutions to help stem the bloody tidal wave that over washes our land. Time and again I have implored you to action. Time and again I have gotten your pat-on-the-head, brush-off replies. You are no longer bystanders. By your inaction those who toe the party line have become complicit in the slaughter. The proof? Dayton’s nine killed and 27 injured in less than 30 seconds.
Enough of your placebo “thoughts and prayers”; we need instead your outrage and leadership. For God’s sake and for ours, brace up your moral courage, incline your ear to the whispers and shouts of your conscience, and start immediately to derail this tragic era of obscene carnage. At a bare minimum, join the charge today to ban assault weapons and their lethal add-ons. Act. Act now!
E. Jackson Harrington Jr.
Greensboro