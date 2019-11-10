For months, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican General Assembly in North Carolina have been at odds over a budget.
Gov. Cooper wants to provide Medicaid health care coverage to 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolina citizens while Republicans do not.
The Republicans do not trust our federal government’s word to provide 90% of the money for the coverage.
As a result, North Carolina is one of 14 states where needy citizens are going without health insurance.
Thirty-six other states that provided the coverage are proving Republican thinking to be a farce.
Medicaid expansion would result in 35,000 more citizens in Guilford Country receiving health care. A study at George Washington University projects 2,700 more jobs in Guilford Country within three years, generating $638 million to the local economy and resulting in $7.6 million in tax revenue from 2020 to 2022 — if Medicare were expanded.
The Medicaid issue is the main hurdle on this budget but not the only one. On education, Gov. Cooper’s proposal calls for an 8.6% pay raise for public school teachers. The Republican Assembly proposes only a 3.8% raise.
North Carolina is losing millions in federal dollars and losing teachers while citizens are losing health care and maybe their lives. The answer is that North Carolina needs to lose its Republican General Assembly.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.