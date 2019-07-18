The city of Greensboro and the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, which works to promote and develop visitor experiences for our community’s economic and social prosperity, are embarking on an important initiative to better understand and improve our community’s image and competitiveness.
As part of these efforts, we are gathering insights on our city’s key assets from those who work, live or do business in the area. We would greatly appreciate if you could answer our short survey.
The information gathered through this survey is anonymous and will be used to inform a new brand strategy for Greensboro. The survey will close Aug. 2,.
The survey link can be found on the Convention Bureau’s website www.visitgreensboronc.com. We thank you in advance for sharing your input and greatly appreciate your time.
Henri Fourrier
Greensboro
The writer is, president Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.