After his election, President Trump, speaking about making America great again, said, “I alone can fix it.”
I thought then he just didn’t understand how leadership works, but hoped those around him would help him understand what was required of his office. Those who tried were fired; and those left will not.
Now we have a serious national crisis. No one “alone” can fix it, but we do need a leader.
Governors and mayors, although limited in power, are trying. Meanwhile, Trump’s “Task Force” updates resemble a political rally full of self-aggrandizement, but little substance.
Why is he and those around him waiting to take action? Apparently, leadership is not coming from the Trump team.
And now Congress is deadlocked on a relief package desperately needed save our economy.
So, between now and November, when we can vote again, our plan: Wash our hands, stay home, keep in touch with family and loved ones, and hope and pray we all stay healthy.
Skip MacMillan
Greensboro
ok Skippy sounds good you da man
