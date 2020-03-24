After his election, President Trump, speaking about making America great again, said, “I alone can fix it.”

I thought then he just didn’t understand how leadership works, but hoped those around him would help him understand what was required of his office. Those who tried were fired; and those left will not.

Now we have a serious national crisis. No one “alone” can fix it, but we do need a leader.

Governors and mayors, although limited in power, are trying. Meanwhile, Trump’s “Task Force” updates resemble a political rally full of self-aggrandizement, but little substance.

Why is he and those around him waiting to take action? Apparently, leadership is not coming from the Trump team.

And now Congress is deadlocked on a relief package desperately needed save our economy.

So, between now and November, when we can vote again, our plan: Wash our hands, stay home, keep in touch with family and loved ones, and hope and pray we all stay healthy.

Skip MacMillan

Greensboro

