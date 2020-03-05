Donald Trump cannot be trusted to protect our national health. Every year his budget requests have proposed deep cuts to public health, only to be overruled by Congress, where there is strong bipartisan support for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health. Thank God occasionally Congress stands up to Trump!

Trump’s budget for this year contains a 16% cut. He says, “I don’t like to have thousands of people around when you don’t need them.”

In 2018 top national security officials handling pandemics such as the coronavirus left abruptly and were not replaced by Trump. How can we trust a president who so obviously does not care about our health? He needs to go! Let us get someone who cares about us, the people, not himself.

James Bennett

Greensboro

