How much more proof is needed to convince people in this country that President Trump doesn’t know what he is doing or he doesn’t care?
We can’t be this dumb and naive to not see what’s happening to the country.
What’s more important: Your life or your bank account?
Gregory Waynick
Greensboro
hmmm...arent they one and the other intertwined...its not much of a life without a bank account, just ask the homeless duh.
