June 6 was the last time even a small number of our Greatest Generation World War II heroes will visit Normandy. All are pushing a century, if not already there.
Those of us old enough to remember the war have seen our nation decline from strong, self-sufficient citizens who willingly sacrificed for their country to those who demand that their country support them and cater to their every whim.
We are in a downward death spiral as a nation and a people. Grieve for those great veterans who are leaving us, and then grieve for our nation and the sad parody we have become.
Bob Gaines
Greensboro