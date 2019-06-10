Trump, often a critic of alliances, hails US D-Day partners (copy)
The Associated Press

June 6 was the last time even a small number of our Greatest Generation World War II heroes will visit Normandy. All are pushing a century, if not already there.

Those of us old enough to remember the war have seen our nation decline from strong, self-sufficient citizens who willingly sacrificed for their country to those who demand that their country support them and cater to their every whim.

We are in a downward death spiral as a nation and a people. Grieve for those great veterans who are leaving us, and then grieve for our nation and the sad parody we have become.

Bob Gaines

Greensboro

