In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, politicos, pundits and commentators wrung their hands asking the same old hackneyed questions trying to determine what went wrong. Was there a history of mental illness? Did anyone notice anything suspicious? Why didn’t someone alert authorities? Was it a hate crime? And the increasingly absurd question: What could have been the shooter’s motive?
Not surprisingly, the NRA’s has rolled out (“PBS Newshour,” Aug. 5) its standard argument: that had more people present there been armed, the carnage could have been prevented. This is belied by the fact that, in Dayton, even when trained police officers, once they engaged the shooter, killed him almost immediately, it was only after he had shot and killed nine and wounded 27.
And here’s the thing: It took the killer only 60 seconds to carry out the massacre.
How was this possible? “How?” is the question that needs to be asked and which many in Congress evade. How he did it, police say, was that he fired a combat-grade, semi-automatic assault weapon with an attached high-capacity magazine with 100 bullets in it. Period.
Joe Moran
Durham