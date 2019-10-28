Anger is an addiction. Every day we read about another outburst, either from the White House or from the responding Twitter gallery. Every day, we see road rage, read about violence in our neighborhoods, and hear hurtful words at work.
America cannot go 24 hours without anger. It gives everyone a buzz and leaves us less inclined toward adult behavior. It brings with it its own toxicity, weakening body and soul. It’s time to let it go.
Hello, my name is America and I am an anger-holic.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
