The media are depressing my life. Most coverage shared with us daily in print or over the airways seems to accentuate the negative.
It makes one wish for Norman Peale’s appeal for using the power of positive thinking or Johnny Mercer’s popular tune of the 1940s, “Accentuate the Positive.”
If all our media folk and the rest of us would start the day singing this song ( to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative), we would likely focus on the positive things happening around our neighborhood, city, state, nation and the world and feel blessed or at least a little inspired to start our day with a positive attitude.
George Setzer
Greensboro