Volcanoes are erupting. Fires are burning out of control. The oceans are rising and becoming warmer. We have air we cannot breathe and water we cannot drink. We pollute our rivers, streams and fresh-water supplies with chemical runoff and garbage. Our beaches are littered with empty bottles, cans and cigarette butts to be washed out with the tide only to pollute the oceans and destroy the sea life that depends on it. Mankind need not worry about another nation’s firepower or fearsome attack. No, we are doing quite well doing ourselves in.

So to Mr. Al Gore, my deepest and heartfelt apology for not taking heed when you so desperately tried to warn us many years ago. I guess, Mr. Gore, you can truly say, “I told you so.”

Elaine M. Gillio

Jamestown

