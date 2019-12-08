MAGA hat (copy) (copy)

Presidential candidate Donald Trump signs a campaign hat after a campaign rally at West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on April 25, 2016. 

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

America, how I miss you.

I remember when our leaders were kind towards each other. They would talk and not fight, at least some could.

I remember folks could talk with each other and not swear and cuss because you did not vote for person I voted for.

I never thought I would hear an umpire for Major League Baseball say he will get a gun and start a civil war if you impeach his president.

Yes, I feel that we are at war with each other and caging people from a different country. That is not America.

It is very sad to see lawmakers wanting to strangle their colleagues.

I miss you, America. I hope we can get you back, and be one nation under God, thanks to our forefathers who wanted a country of freedom in the right way.

James Fleming

Clemmons

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Load comments