America, how I miss you.
I remember when our leaders were kind towards each other. They would talk and not fight, at least some could.
I remember folks could talk with each other and not swear and cuss because you did not vote for person I voted for.
I never thought I would hear an umpire for Major League Baseball say he will get a gun and start a civil war if you impeach his president.
Yes, I feel that we are at war with each other and caging people from a different country. That is not America.
It is very sad to see lawmakers wanting to strangle their colleagues.
I miss you, America. I hope we can get you back, and be one nation under God, thanks to our forefathers who wanted a country of freedom in the right way.
James Fleming
Clemmons
