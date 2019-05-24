We are being updated frequently on the condition of the world’s oceans and it isn’t good news. They are being filled with garbage that kills fish that consume it, thinking it is food. A lot of that garbage is plastics, much of it, I suspect, plastic bottles.
At the ripe age of 82, I have been mesmerized by the phenomenon of water in plastic bottles. Somehow I never quite got caught up in the need to purchase and consume bottled water. (Maybe being a tightwad helps?) I still stick with that stuff from my faucet. And so far, I haven’t suffered any misfortunes from drinking it.
Meanwhile, the whole world seems caught up in avoiding that faucet stuff like the plague and seems quite willing to pay extra for the privilege of purchasing bottled water. I suspect that billions of those bottles are consumed and discarded around the world daily and I bet a lot of them end up in the ocean.
My feeling is that we could collectively make a significant dent in pollution by doing nothing more that eliminating the massive contribution made by bottled water and just going back to the faucet. And we would save lots of money in the process!
Pat Spaulding
Greensboro
