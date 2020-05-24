How dare Charles Davenport Jr. call an acquaintance a “corona coward” (“A glossary of the COVID-19 virus,” Ideas, May 17)! Especially since all she was trying to do was protect her health, should he have COVID-19, after he got uncomfortably too close.

That is called caution. Gasping for breath is one of the worst ways to die.

One might call me a coward because I have not ventured beyond our private residence since mitigation began and I do not intend to venture out until Guilford County is COVID-19-free. I am healthy, and I hope to remain so during this pandemic.

One might also call Mr. Davenport a coward because he has said that he prefers his own company with his dog and is an “anti-social creature.” Some of my hobbies have kept me indoors, yet the hobby of gardening has given me a new life with work I shall never complete and friends and acquaintances abound. Mr. Davenport might read (his hobby) “Bringing Nature Home” by Dr. Douglas Tallamy.

Maybe he can accomplish something positive for our Earth with actions rather than mere words, which he has used “promiscuously.”

The smirk on Mr. Davenport’s face shows that he wants to amuse us.

But his writing is more offensive than it is amusing.

Judy Stierand

Whitsett

