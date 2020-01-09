201912xxg_nws_ukulele (copy)

I was glad to see the article about a Gibsonville school holding ukulele classes for the elementary students (Jan. 6). I just want to point out that are also opportunities for young adults through seniors to play ukuleles with the Triad Ukulele Club of North Carolina. We accept all levels from beginners to advanced.

Playing with others is how you get better, make more friends and have a happier life. There are no dues; membership is free. Please visit our web page at www.triadukulele.com for full information, a calendar and registration.

David Hill

Greensboro

The writer is president of the Triad Ukulele Club.

