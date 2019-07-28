Want to know what’s ‘evil’? Here’s a list.
Have you noticed how Republicans just love to use the word “evil”; e.g., “Evil Empire” (Reagan) and “Axis of Evil” (George W. Bush). Even Trump has used the word occasionally, primarily when referring to Democrats. Would you like to know what “evil” really is?
“Evil” is House Republicans voting 70-plus times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, not caring that millions of Americans would have no health insurance at all.
“Evil” is Republicans refusing to raise the federal minimum wage, forcing patriotic Americans to work two or three jobs to put food on the table.
“Evil” is Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans confirming more than 100 far-right federal judges, and dozens more to come.
“Evil” is the Republican denial of climate change, their inaction risking more frequent and more destructive tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires.
“Evil” is Republican governors and state legislatures passing laws to put government in control of women’s bodies.
All of our politicians, Democrat and Republican, have taken an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, but I just don’t see Republicans keeping their end of the bargain.
Joan Sova
Jamestown