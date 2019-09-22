I respond to your editorial cartoon (Sept. 10) depicting Walmart’s decision not to sell handgun and certain rifle ammunition by showing handguns in a trash can with the logo “Save lives” instead of “Save money” and Live longer” instead of “Live better.” The gesture is just another naïve, empty one and is symbolism at its most cynical: Do you really think that one company’s decision not to sell certain ammunition will actually curtail firearm violence?
Speaking of empty gestures, San Francisco declared the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization. Such actions hardly make firearm owners and NRA members (including me) eager to join forces to stop firearm violence with someone calling me a terrorist simply because I belong to an organization of gun owners — an organization that promotes responsible firearm use and safety.
I wonder why San Francisco did not declare organized crime families to be domestic terrorist organizations. After all, they “police” themselves and threaten the innocent by violence and shootings. As I have written before, NRA members do not pull the triggers in the world of gun violence.
Time to punish those who do pull the triggers and to leave the rest of us alone.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
