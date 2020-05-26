Until the gym opens, I walk. It is hard to believe the number of people who walk with their backs to oncoming traffic, i.e., on the right (wrong) side of the road. These same people will trip over themselves to get six feet away from an approaching walker (me) while oblivious to the multi-ton missiles closing from their rear.

It is much more likely that someone who chooses to walk carelessly will die being run over from behind than from COVID. It is baffling that people don’t understand that. Why didn’t their parents tell them to walk facing traffic? What would Forrest Gump’s mother say? What do you say?

David Smoak

Greensboro

