Congressman Mark Walker of Greensboro.

Congressman Mark Walker has been a staunch defender of President Trump. While I disagree with many of the policy issues, what is most disappointing is Mr. Walker’s lack of condemnation of the many morally deficient words and actions of Trump.

I have called his office often when Trump makes statements showing a lack of moral character. Mr. Walker refuses to condemn them. Mr. Walker’s recent social media post in which he is pictured with his impeachment vote with the word “hell” scrawled above his “no” is an example of his refusal to live up to the values of the faith he proclaims.

The recent editorial in Christianity Today is one Mr. Walker should take to heart. It says, in part, “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.” I heartily agree. I also believe this was no secret before he won the nomination. Trump has been showing his true character for decades.

He has never pretended to have a spiritual epiphany. Indeed he has stated that he sees no reason to ask God for forgiveness. Yet, Mr. Walker cannot bring himself to criticize even the most egregious tweets.

Libba Genova

Whitsett

