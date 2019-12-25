Congressman Mark Walker has been a staunch defender of President Trump. While I disagree with many of the policy issues, what is most disappointing is Mr. Walker’s lack of condemnation of the many morally deficient words and actions of Trump.
I have called his office often when Trump makes statements showing a lack of moral character. Mr. Walker refuses to condemn them. Mr. Walker’s recent social media post in which he is pictured with his impeachment vote with the word “hell” scrawled above his “no” is an example of his refusal to live up to the values of the faith he proclaims.
The recent editorial in Christianity Today is one Mr. Walker should take to heart. It says, in part, “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.” I heartily agree. I also believe this was no secret before he won the nomination. Trump has been showing his true character for decades.
He has never pretended to have a spiritual epiphany. Indeed he has stated that he sees no reason to ask God for forgiveness. Yet, Mr. Walker cannot bring himself to criticize even the most egregious tweets.
Libba Genova
Whitsett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.