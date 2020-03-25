Thank you, News & Record, for providing me with “how the local N.C. delegation voted.”
Since choosing not to run for reelection, Congressman Mark Walker has become a lot more compassionate in his voting recently as he feels no compunction for lockstep voting.
But I see that Congressman Ted Budd still feels that compunction. No compassion there!
Teresa Schrader
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
so lighten up mother teresa smoke some ted budd
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.