US House Subcommittee holds hearing in Greensboro (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker talks with a staffer during the U.S. House Subcommittee on Intelligence & Counter-terrorism hearing on human trafficking at the Old Guilford Courthouse in Greensboro recently.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Recently Congressman Mark Walker brought God’s message at our church.

Not a word about politics. I support him 100%.

Zane Gibbs

Elon

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments