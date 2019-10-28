US House Subcommittee holds hearing in Greensboro (copy)

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker talks with a staffer during the U.S. House Subcommittee on Intelligence & Counter-terrorism hearing on human trafficking at the Old Guilford Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

I would like to add my vote to James Bennett’s comment (letter, Oct. 25). Mark Walker’s conduct makes me ashamed of our legal system and our representation. Our government has three branches and only one of them is fully operational right now. And that is not acceptable.

Judy Crotchett

Greensboro

