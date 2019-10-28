Rep. Mark Walker has placed his party (and personal political interests) over the Constitution he swore to uphold and defend. By joining his GOP associates in storming the closed-door hearings in the House of Representatives to protest congressional investigative rules and procedures that he and his fellow Republicans have used in the past, Walker demonstrated his true moral character (or, rather lack thereof) for all to see.
If there was any doubt before, Walker’s participation in this sophomoric stunt proves, beyond any doubt, that he places his servitude and fealty to a lawless, lying president above the interests of our nation. His gerrymandered district notwithstanding, may this be his last, shameful term in Congress.
Ron Nichols
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Democrats have been doing this since Trump’s election.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.