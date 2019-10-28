Republicans disrupt closed-door impeachment deposition (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., center, gathers with fellow House Republicans for a news conference after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump last week.

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Rep. Mark Walker has placed his party (and personal political interests) over the Constitution he swore to uphold and defend. By joining his GOP associates in storming the closed-door hearings in the House of Representatives to protest congressional investigative rules and procedures that he and his fellow Republicans have used in the past, Walker demonstrated his true moral character (or, rather lack thereof) for all to see.

If there was any doubt before, Walker’s participation in this sophomoric stunt proves, beyond any doubt, that he places his servitude and fealty to a lawless, lying president above the interests of our nation. His gerrymandered district notwithstanding, may this be his last, shameful term in Congress.

Ron Nichols

Greensboro

