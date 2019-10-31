Kudos to the News & Record for so quickly covering the childish stunt by Republicans to storm the congressional deposition hearings in your letters to the editor on Oct. 25.
One significant matter not addressed in those and subsequent letters was the national security breach our own Rep. Mark Walker undertook when he first took his cellphone into the secured room of the hearings, but secondly, actually transmitting out from the room on his cellphone. By doing so, he has now become a “marked” man for our foreign adversaries to exploit.
In counter intelligence parlance, he has possibly been compromised by his willingness to ignore rules designed to protect our national security interests. The best thing we can do is to bring him home and keep him away from Washington.
So much for patriotism.
Bill Fullington
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.