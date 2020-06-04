US House Subcommittee holds hearing in Greensboro (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker talks with a staffer during the U.S. House Subcommittee on Intelligence & Counter-terrorism hearing on human trafficking at the Old Guilford Courthouse in Greensboro recently.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Rep. Mark Walker’s last stand should be to speak out and take action to address inequality.

In 2018, when I called him to concede an election in a gerrymandered district drawn to reduce the voice of the black vote, specifically at N.C. A&T, I asked him to do me a favor: Would he speak up when the president said racist things like “fine people on both sides,” encouraged violence or operated unethically? Walker agreed. And ever since, he and those like him have remained silent.

What we need now are people who actually put “people before politics.” That tag line has been a nice quip for Walker, but he’s never practiced what he preached. The oxygen in the room needed to address racial inequity in this country is being sucked out by those who look the other way, deflect blame and refuse to address the problem.

Fortunately, Walker no longer has a safe, gerrymandered district. The least he could do is use his voice (for once) before he leaves Congress.

Ryan Watts

Burlington

