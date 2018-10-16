Shame, shame, on any group or individual who abuses his position of power in an effort to disenfranchise or otherwise frustrate the ability of particular groups of our nation’s citizenry from being able to cast a vote!
I can think of nothing more despicable and repugnant inasmuch as it relates to the very basic and perhaps most significant element of a functioning democracy: unfettered access by all eligible persons to cast a ballot and have that vote count.
While my friends on the right often complain about voter fraud — a phenomenon that time and again has been proven to be virtually nonexistent — intimidation, outright misinformation, gerrymandering, purging of voter rolls and the many other creative ways some officials are attempting to, through any loophole imaginable, hinder one’s ability to vote, are very real, present and dangerous. (Observe Georgia, Texas and Florida, among other states, in 2018.)
Such actions are not only morally wrong but serve as the direct epitome of anti-democratic ideals.
Jonah Meyer
Greensboro