Per the News & Record editorial (Feb. 25) regarding the North Carolina voter ID law:

I will at least make this comment: If your name and address appear on your mailbox, please remove them.

That information, along with knowledge of your location’s polling place, is all anyone needs to steal your vote. From personal experience, I can tell you that showing up and expecting to cast a ballot and being told that you’ve already voted is not a pleasant experience.

If a commonsense voter ID requirement will not be allowed to protect your vote, at least do what you can to personally safeguard your vote.

Tom Kirkman

High Point

