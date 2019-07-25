In Mark Gibb’s column (July 14), we learned that 28.5% of folk from our fair city volunteered last year, a bit above the national average of 24.9%. Gibb shared that volunteering is a tremendous avenue for positive change in our communities and nation. What he didn’t emphasize are the positive changes the volunteer undergoes through the experience.
I’ve had the privilege of serving at several of the outstanding agencies that help the vulnerable among us, as well as at several nonprofits that strive to keep the arts and music alive (and free!) in Greensboro. In every instance my “sacrifice” of time has been far outweighed by my own enrichment. I’ve met hundreds of people, each with a story, many quite different from me, some who have become friends. I’ve learned a lot about our community and how it functions — and become a little more compassionate in the process. I’ve tried new things, tested new skills, grown in my abilities. Oh! And had a lot of fun!
Yes, there’s the satisfaction of helping our wonderful city, but I feel certain that I have emerged as the primary beneficiary.
Marcia Woodward
Greensboro
The writer is co-coordinator, volunteers, for the N.C. Folk Festival. To volunteer for this year’s festival, Sept. 6-8, register at https://ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer/.