Coronavirus decisions are being made based on politics and the economy instead of the only thing decisions during a virus pandemic should be based on: public health.
President Trump gave us guidelines and then told us to break them and “liberate” our states. Now it appears that the CDC has been politicized. We’re witnessing changes that began in April in CDC directives for meatpackers. Someone has weakened enforcement. And that same someone also has prohibited Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before Congress about our country’s coronavirus response. Why is Trump afraid of sworn public testimony from a respected medical professional?
COVID-19 is taking its biggest toll on blue states and urban areas with many Democratic voters and many minority residents. Rural areas and rural states are less impacted right now. Why not drop the restrictions and return to business as usual? It’ll only hurt urban areas and Democrats, maybe some meatpacking plants, and besides, they’re blacks, Hispanics and coastal elites; this won’t hurt his good red state people.
You may recall Trump saying, “I alone can fix this. Trust me.” Problem is, many people do trust Trump, or want to be seen following him. And follow they will, like lemmings, right over the cliff to coronavirus outbreak 2.0.
Gary Parker
Archdale
