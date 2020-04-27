There is so much emotional toll as we absorb constant bad news about climate change. How will people react once the impact becomes even more serious? At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many thought it was far away and never here. Now it directly affects us. That’s the same place we are headed with climate change. Both “curves” look eerily alike. We need to treat climate change like the crisis it is. Will we pass the tipping point or flatten the curve and get ahead of it while we have time?
Like the pandemic, we know it will take scientific discovery and economic expertise with appropriate plans of action (such as voting for carbon-pricing legislation). It will take business, government, community and individual leadership. We see this pandemic pulling us in two directions — increasing isolation and fear, but also creating innumerable acts of working together to overcome the challenges. We will not solve the problem of climate change if we allow our fears to overcome us or convince us to deny its existence.
We will solve it with our renowned American can-do spirit, strength, commitment and creativity.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
