In June of 1985 my husband and I traveled to Tallin, Estonia, then behind the Iron Curtain in the USSR, to visit the United Methodist church there. It was our honor and privilege to meet Aleksander Kuum, a United Methodist pastor/preacher who was sentenced in 1952 to Siberia for preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.
He was sentenced to 20 years at hard labor. He escaped three times, but where do you hide in a frozen wilderness?
He lost most of his toes due to being out on the frozen tundra during his escapes. He only served three years because, after the death of Stalin, the government changed its policies and brought back religious exiles. Rev. Kuum received the Upper Room Spiritual Life Award for his faithfulness to the Gospel.
I was reminded of Aleksander Kuum recently. Alexander Vindman said on Nov. 19 during his testimony to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, “ Dad, do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.” But he wasn’t.
The Senate acquitted Trump and unleashed a retaliative purge only seen before in countries like Russia with dictators whom Trump repeatedly told us he admires. Not only Alexander Vindman, but his twin brother, Eugene, was swept up in the purge — as is done in communist countries worldwide when relatives are jailed along with the “accused” (not convicted).
Claudette T. Kayler
Greensboro
